iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,882 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $96.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

