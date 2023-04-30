iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 8.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,860,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $91.53 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

