iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Down 36.5% in April

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

