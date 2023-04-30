iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.75% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,139,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 269,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

