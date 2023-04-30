iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,542 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

