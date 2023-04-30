iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,602,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,552. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,770,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 252.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 157,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,126,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

