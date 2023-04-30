Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 8.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.56. 59,712,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,799,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.