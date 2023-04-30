Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.34.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
