Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 52,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,044. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

