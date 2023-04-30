Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. 5,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,949. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

