Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.