Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.