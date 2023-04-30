Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
