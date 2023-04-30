International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.