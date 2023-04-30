International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

International Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

