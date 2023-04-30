International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

