Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 4.0 %

Intel stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 80,252,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,421,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.