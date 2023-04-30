Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Integer Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $82.35 on Friday. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Integer by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

