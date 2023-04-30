Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IINN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance
About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (IINN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.