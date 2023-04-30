Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IINN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Shares of NASDAQ IINN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.70.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

