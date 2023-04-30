Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Sells $2,735,500.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $2,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,480.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Schegerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of MORF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Morphic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Morphic by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Morphic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morphic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

