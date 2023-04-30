Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 393 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

