Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.4 %

PMAY opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

