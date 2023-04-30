Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 2,040,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,314. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

