Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

IRT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 2,040,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,314. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

