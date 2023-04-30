Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

IRT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 2,040,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,314. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.