IMS Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $169.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,275,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,162,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

