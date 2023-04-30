Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.29 million.

Impinj Trading Up 7.2 %

PI stock traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. 1,986,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.59. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52, a PEG ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $602,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,706.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $58,273.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,137.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $602,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,706.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 76,409 shares worth $9,740,261. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Impinj by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

