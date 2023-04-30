ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ImmunoGen by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 929,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 468,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.