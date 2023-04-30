ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
ImmunoGen Stock Performance
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.