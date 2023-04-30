IFP Advisors Inc Sells 64,195 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,195 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

