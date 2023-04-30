IFP Advisors Inc Sells 146,023 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,023 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.02% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

FLTB stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $49.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

