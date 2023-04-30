IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,709 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

