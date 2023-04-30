IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,221 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $126.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

