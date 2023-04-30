IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

