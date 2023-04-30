IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.34 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 886,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 69,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $329.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.53 and its 200 day moving average is $313.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

