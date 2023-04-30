IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.17.

IEX traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $206.32. The stock had a trading volume of 695,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.39. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

