Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Handelsbanken raised Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Shares of HOYFF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $34.81.
Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.
