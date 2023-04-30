Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.09

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and traded as low as $17.66. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 2,617 shares trading hands.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.
Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
