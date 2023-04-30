Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.09

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and traded as low as $17.66. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 2,617 shares trading hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

