Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 3,885 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises approximately 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

BWA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 1,633,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.