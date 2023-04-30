Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

