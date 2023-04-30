Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $185.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,627. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.