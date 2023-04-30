Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $260,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,505 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.