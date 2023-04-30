Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $260,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,505 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
