Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $199,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

