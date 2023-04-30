Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 197 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,156,068,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 60,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

