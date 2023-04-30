Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 2,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,417.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

