Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $401,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in New Relic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in New Relic by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $2,115,038. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEWR opened at $71.47 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

