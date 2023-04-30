Hollencrest Capital Management Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIM opened at $12.16 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

