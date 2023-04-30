Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.32.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

