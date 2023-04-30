Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,150 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,729,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,729,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.30. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

