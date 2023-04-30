Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 450 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

