Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOCGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

HOC stock opened at GBX 71.85 ($0.90) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 50.40 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.40 ($1.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.