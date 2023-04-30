Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

HOC stock opened at GBX 71.85 ($0.90) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 50.40 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.40 ($1.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.