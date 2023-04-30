Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Argus

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Argus from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $162.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.86.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

