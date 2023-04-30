Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $144.02 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $162.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

