HI Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $20.81 million and $168,030.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,347.99 or 0.99980607 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00769181 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $288,160.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

